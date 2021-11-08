With the exception of a dire lack of trick-or-treaters and the renewal of several memories, last Sunday’s Halloween celebration was fairly routine.
And that’s not to say I wasn’t adequately prepared.
Sitting on my small front porch with a huge bowl of assorted sweets, I waited patiently for the very few youngsters who bothered to show up on Lydia Drive.
Waiting for the next two or three to show up, my mind ventured back to when my own children were running up and down the same street with what seemed like hundreds of others.
And when they got back to their home, they knew old dad was going to pack their goodie pouch.
But the memories didn’t stop there, not by a long shot.
Wishing the present would not linger on the distant past, I still could not forget those simple Halloweens of my youth.
There were no Reece’s pieces or Hershey bars to collect. If a neighbor had anything to pass out, it probably would have been a homemade cookie or popcorn ball.
And yes, those were pretty good.
But unlike today — especially in my neighborhood — trick-or-treating youngsters didn’t have fancy Halloween costumes to wear in their search for scarce goodies. In fact, what we wore may have been what we wore to church the following Sunday.
But that was then and this is now, and what was actually available then was not all that bad. And our ever-caring mom made sure we didn’t worry about what we didn’t have as opposed to what others did.
So there I sat on that little Lydia Drive porch, passing out goodies and remembering the past as nothing more than a necessary step to the future.
And to my immediate right at the breakfast bar where this column is being written is that large bowl still containing more leftover candy than I ever thought about seeing during the first several years of my life.
Earlier in this day, I was in a restaurant where a young lady who worked there came in wearing a pair of bluejeans with more ugly holes and rips than respectable material and a pair of shoes that were not alike. And that was perfectly stylish by standards for today’s young people.
Shoot, I said to myself, my clothes in the 1930s were perfectly okay, but just a little early.
That about does it for the most important part of this year’s Halloween celebration. There was, however, an interesting little creature I like to refer to as my pet squirrel. And to his displeasure, the invasion of youngsters came at about the same time as his daily visit for a healthy helping of pecan halves.
It was pretty difficult for him to time his trip from his tree to my porch between visits by candy seekers. Regardless, he managed to get his fill during moments of quiet.
Squirrels are funny about things like that.
