My earliest memories of Easter involve a dress with a poofy skirt and an itchy waistband, little white gloves that curiously made my hands cold rather than warm, thin ankle socks that kept sliding down into the black patent leather shoes that rubbed blisters on my heels, and a white straw hat with artificial flowers, a pink ribbon and an elastic band that went under my chin and gave me a headache.
And people wonder why I dress as casually and comfortably as I do now.
The answer is, because I can.
My family moved from New York to Kentucky right before Easter in April 1966. I was 8 years old. I remember the yard of our new house had daffodils. Mom called them “Easter flowers.” They are still my favorite.
We went to church, the only one that was within walking distance of our new house. The moving van with the majority of our belongings had not yet arrived so we just wore the best clothes we had. My brother’s Sunday school teacher scolded him because he was not wearing a tie. He was 10 years old.
Mom told us the Easter bunny didn’t have our new address that year, but he visited in the years ahead. He hid our baskets overnight for us to find on Easter morning. They were almost always on top of the washing machine or the refrigerator; places where the mice and roaches couldn’t reach.
It never occurred to me to wonder why Mom was the one dying the eggs that ended up in the baskets that the bunny supposedly delivered during the night before Easter.
I can still smell the mixed perfumes of aromas as Mom carefully rolled hard-boiled eggs in teacups filled with hot water, vinegar and a fizzy tablet that turned the water red, blue, purple, green and yellow. No matter how long the eggs soaked, they came out only in pastel colors that were never as bright as we hoped.
Not that it mattered. Nobody ever ate the eggs anyway.
Mom begged us not to get the plastic grass all over the house but to no avail. She usually ended up throwing everything away — grass, eggs and the cheap wicker baskets that had already started unweaving — along the leftover candy nobody liked.
Somehow the Easter bunny knew that I was the only one who liked black jelly beans, so I got all of those. Everything else in our baskets was equal: Each kid got exactly the same number of foil-wrapped chocolate eggs and marshmallow Peeps. Back then, Peeps were only yellow and only chicks. Now they are also available in bunny shapes in multi-colors.
Is nothing sacred?
We usually got a big chocolate bunny, too. By “big,” I mean, maybe four inches tall, but that is big when you are little.
They usually had a name printed on the box: Maybe “Cottontail” or “Peter Rabbit.” They say you should never name a critter you plan to eat, but that never stopped us.
These bunnies were hollow, and as soon as you bit off the ears, the face usually broke off, too. They had candy eyes that were always a little crossed, and you had to be careful to peel off the fabric ribbon around its neck before you nibbled down to that part.
As I recall, they didn’t taste very good, but we ate them anyway.
Nothing is the same now as it was then.
In addition to not, and I mean, absolutely NOT wearing a starchy, scratchy skirt, I bought a bag of miniature candy bars a couple of weeks ago.
I gave most of them to my grandkids, but kept the dark chocolates for myself. The grandkids don’t like dark chocolate, but just being honest, I would have kept them for myself even if they did.
I may or may not have eggs for breakfast, but if I do, they are more likely to be scrambled than hard-boiled.
I finally admit that I don’t like Peeps and never did, so I have no intention of eating one, whether chick or bunny in whatever color.
But I will sit on my front porch just as I did all those years ago. It’s not the same front porch but guess what: It’s not the same me, either.
But the daffodils — ah, they are still there. Still bright, still blooming, still hopeful, still promising there are better days to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.