Unless I miss my guess by perhaps five, this will be another addition to the 2,750 columns I’ve written in more than half of a century.
It all started at the Ohio County Times-News, my last stop in an active journalism career that spanned 63 years.
Now at the modest age of 90, it’s difficult to sort out that many columns and remember what each one was about. My memory machine slowed to a stop when I recalled a beautiful but moving story involvIng a Christmas party for needy children. That annual event was sponsored by the Times-News.
With a very large number of toys placed on several tables on the stage at the Community Center in Hartford, the many youngsters were lined up in a manner to find the playthings they wanted.
One such youngster was a beautiful young girl from Centertown who spotted a doll on one of the tables and was anxious to get there to claim it. Unfortunately that doll was snatched up by a girl in front of her and created an outbreak of sadness and tears.
Another sad person with tears was my wife, Anita, who was helping with the party. She tried very hard to comfort the little girl, but nothing seemed to help.
Come another year and reasonably close to another Christmas party that same girl walked into the Times-News office with a small container of change given to her over the past few months by her mom and dad. She asked that it be put in the fund used to finance the upcoming Christmas Party. And there was another party, more tables filled with toys, another large group of excited youngsters and a little girl from Centertown.
Again, there was another pretty doll on the table handled by my bride, and again the same little girl saw it from a distance, and again another girl claimed it first. But this time there was no sadness and no tears.
As the once-hurt girl approached, my bride reached behind a curtain on the stage, pulled out a very pretty doll and handed it to her new-found friend. There was a burst of joy from the little girl, a big hug for my bride and tears for the newspaper man who started the Yule party.
For many years now there have been signs leading into Hartford reading “Welcome to Hartford, home of 2,000 happy people and a few soreheads.”
At the memorable Christmas party just written about, the then mayor of Hartford presented me with an Honorary Sorehead award. He said with a big grin that the word sorehead kept me on the decent side.
