Barbershops are closed these days.
And ballparks across the land sit empty and silent.
But when spring comes creeping back each year, memories of childhood and Joe Hall’s Barber Shop always slip into my mind.
In those days, before television, we watched the games in the theater of our minds.
And the ballparks in my imagination back in the 1950s were so much grander than anything I’ve ever seen in person or on TV.
I had never seen a major league ballpark back then.
Just the ones in the movies.
Like Yankee Stadium.
So, when I listened to baseball on the radio, that’s what I visualized.
Only a little bigger.
Sleepy little river towns like Wickliffe had defined boredom to an art little appreciated today.
Maybe that’s why barbershops became their cultural centers.
Men and boys would gather there on Saturday nights on the long, worn church pew, polished to a high gloss by generations of overalls.
The aroma of Wildroot Cream Oil, Vitalis, Brylcreme and Butch Wax hung like incense in the humid late spring air.
The old pot-bellied stove sat cold and lifeless in the corner.
Multicolored hair from a dozen heads slid lazily across the floor in the faint breeze from the paddle-fan overhead.
Fat June bugs bumped against the plate glass window, trying to get to the long fluorescent light above the mirror.
The Panama Limited rattled past on tracks that stretched from New Orleans to Chicago, lights winking from its windows, shadowed faces peering into the darkness.
Farmers were coming in from the fields, beating the fertilizer from their overalls with their Allis-Chalmers caps and settling down for the main event.
I still remember the cathedral radio that sat above the sinks in Joe Hall’s Barber Shop.
And how he always stopped cutting hair when the game got tense.
Everybody — the folks on the old church pew and the guy in the barber chair — held their breath during moments like that.
We hoped to hear Harry Caray’s immortal chant: “It’s way back. It’s going, going . . . it might be . . .it could be...IT IS! HOLY COW! A HOME RUN!”
Especially if it was Stan “The Man” at bat.
But once the inning was over, Joe was back at work, trimming hair and talking about the game.
When I watch baseball on TV, something seems to be missing.
Maybe it’s the scent of hair tonic and the crackle and snap of that old cathedral radio in that barbershop of long ago.
Keith Lawrence
