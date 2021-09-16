This week marks the 18th annual ROMP Fest at Yellow Creek Park.
But it’s the 37th year that Owensboro has had an annual bluegrass festival.
Fans have made a lot of memories at the festivals.
Here are a few of mine:
• In 2007, on a blistering hot afternoon, Wade Mainer, a country music legend since the 1920s, was playing at ROMP two months after his 100th birthday.
And he looked and sounded like a man half his age.
His “much younger” wife of 70 years, Julia “Hillbilly Lilly” Brown Mainer, who was 88, was picking and singing with him on “Take Me In The Lifeboat,” “I Wish I Was A Mole In The Ground,” “Little Old Log Cabin By The Lane,” “Courtin’ In The Rain,” “That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine” and “Rank Strangers.”
When they started “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” fans stood, held hands and sang along.
• In 1993, when the local festival was the International Bluegrass Music Association Fan Fest in English Park, a slow, steady rain was falling.
Irena Surina of Moscow, lead singer of the Russian band Kukuruza, screamed backstage and pointed at the concert pad that surrounded the stage.
Hundreds of earthworms were slithering their way to shelter.
She was afraid of the worms and had to be carried to the stage.
Surina, a bluegrass singer with a rock ‘n’ roll soul and feet that were constantly in motion, captured the audience that day.
She was never still, even dancing backstage when other bands played.
• But perhaps the most emotional moment came in 1991, when the Red River Valley Boys from Moscow came to town.
The Soviet Union was collapsing and Americans were welcoming Russians with open arms.
Boris Voinov, the lead singer and guitar player, told the crowd that they were unable to buy bluegrass instruments in Russia.
So the band spent years making their own instruments.
American bluegrass musicians were so impressed with the band’s abilities that they set out to find them top-of-the-line American instruments while they were in Owensboro.
Martin Guitar Co., which a spokesman said had never given away an instrument since its founding in 1833, presented Voinov with a guitar.
And Gibson USA supplied a banjo and mandolin for the band.
When the band played “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” it was hard to find a dry eye in the crowd.
There are a lot of memories.
But those are among the tops for me.
