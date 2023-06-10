Dublin, London, Edinburgh.
It would be the first “big” trip of my retirement, and I had been looking forward to it for more than a year. Now that I really think about it, I realize I had been looking forward to this trip forever.
I was among the eager participants who joined a group organized by the community college, with a convenient pay-in-advance plan and an itinerary packed with all the highlights of these amazing destinations, including transportation and timed tickets that meant we would skip the long admission lines to the most popular sites … plus plenty of free time to explore our own interests.
I booked a double room with a travel buddy, packed everything I would need for a 10-day trip into one small carry-on bag, and off we went into the wild blue yonder.
I had visited Dublin once before, and in more ways than one, arriving there felt like a homecoming. Ireland is the land of my ancestors, and I feel a connection to this place that I have never experienced anywhere else.
The language itself sounds like music, and the music sounds like angels.
We toured St. Patrick’s Cathedral and gathered for a feast of beef and Guinness casserole, reminding me that the best and freshest food in the world is to be found on the Emerald Isle. Later, I walked silently among the sculptures commemorating those who had suffered through the great famine; the irony was not lost on me.
I walked thoughtful among the interactive displays in the Irish Emigration Museum and spoke with a young lady who reminded me I am eligible for Irish citizenship — something I had already known but have not (yet) acted upon. I eagerly accepted the information she provided and have moved that to the top of my priority list of things to do.
When packing my suitcase, I had made sure to leave room for an authentic Irish wool sweater, which I purchased on my very first day. Green, of course, and with pockets. Made just for me, and I believe that.
Our flight to London was rescheduled in the middle of the night so we found ourselves scrambling to pack and pile into a caravan of taxis at 4 a.m., but we made it. Escapades like that just make for great stories later on.
London was a whirl of excitement and history and tour buses. Lots of tour buses! But first, a leisurely cruise down the River Thames, where we gawked like the tourists we were at Big Ben, London Bridge, Tower Bridge (the one most people think is London Bridge) and all the other landmarks we’ve seen on television and in movies all our lives.
Fish and chips is better there than it is here, I’ll tell you that, and one thing I can tell you after touring Windsor Castle is that it is a nice palace to visit but I wouldn’t want to live there.
Our hotel was located in the Whitechapel district, which meant of course that I had to make my way to the Jack the Ripper Museum, which is every bit as macabre and sad and weird as you might expect it to be.
One of the big jokes I shared with my travel buddy as we wandered in and out of museums and galleries and castles throughout this trip was “There’s always a gift shop!” And indeed, there was one at the Ripper Museum. I bought a refrigerator magnet.
Now it was on to Scotland — on a train, oh joy of joys! — where our welcome dinner was something called a “nourish bowl.” It was all right, but dessert made up for whatever it may have lacked.
I joined an excursion to the University of St. Andrews and its famous golf course, about which I have no interest except to say it is pretty, but I sent a photograph to my son, who recognized it immediately, as I’d known he would.
Later, I reached up to pet the shiny bronze nose of Greyfriars Bobby, a statue commemorating a faithful terrier who guarded the grave of its owner for 14 years before dying and being laid to rest at his master’s side. I was already the luckiest person in the world, but a little more never hurts.
The cemetery was also the first stop on a Harry Potter tour, led by a magically enthusiastic young man who encouraged everyone to wave our wands to make stoplights change as we threaded our way along the narrow sidewalks and across the busy streets, peering excitedly at the buildings that had inspired Hogwarts, Gringotts Wizarding Bank and Diagon Alley. As we walked through the cemetery, we were on the lookout for names that had inspired characters in J.K. Rowling’s famous novels, including Potter, McGonagall, Moodie and Thomas Riddell.
We hopped aboard another plane the next morning to return to Heathrow, which is without a doubt the most disorganized airport in the world, but we managed to get aboard the right plane and on our way back home. I asked for a U.S.A. stamp on my passport when we landed in Nashville and the agent cheerfully obliged. It’s a pretty stamp, with red and blue ink.
We were home before we knew it, 10 days had flown by in a hurry, but the memories are just now starting to come into focus.
I dream of castles and green landscapes and blue skies and communal meals served with laughter. I think about history and people and places and small events and enormous consequences.
Dublin, London, Edinburgh.
I was there, and forevermore they will be here with me.
