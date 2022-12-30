In terms of years, it was a long ago when I wrote the first of this column. Back then it was entitled “Little Bit of Everything,” and it still operates under that same name.

It was in January of 1971 that I was offered the job of editor at the Ohio County Times-News by Andy Andersson, then owner of the weekly newspaper. I had been in the journalism business for several years prior to that commitment and was a little unsure about going the weekly route.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.