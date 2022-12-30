In terms of years, it was a long ago when I wrote the first of this column. Back then it was entitled “Little Bit of Everything,” and it still operates under that same name.
It was in January of 1971 that I was offered the job of editor at the Ohio County Times-News by Andy Andersson, then owner of the weekly newspaper. I had been in the journalism business for several years prior to that commitment and was a little unsure about going the weekly route.
But I took the job, and it wasn’t very long before I figured I likely had made a big mistake.
You see, I was a Catholic, and at that time there were not enough of that brand of Christians in Ohio County to say grace over. Likewise, I was a Democrat, and that political stance wasn’t in my favor either.
My stay with the Times-News was slightly less than a year when Mr. Anderson died following a fall down a flight of stairs. But there was an incident with him and myself that remained a strong resident in my memory bank.
I was was returning to Hartford from Fordsville one rainy day when I ran into a long stretch of flooded highway. Mistakenly thinking I could make my way through it in the company-owned pickup I was driving, I got about halfway through when I was forced to do some more serious thinking.
At that point a strong rush of water washed me off the road . The pickup continued to run and made a circle back toward the road. It then started settling in the deep water, and it wasn’t long before I found myself sitting on the hood.
Managing to slide off the hood, I found myself back on the road in waste-deep water when a driver located where I was before I got stupid, yelled that he would take me back to Fordsville if I could handle the flood waters. I did, and he did.
I walked into a Fordsville restaurant with my clothes looking like I had just jumped out of a washing machine. It was then that I called the newspaper and told Mr. Anderson what happened. All he said in reply was that he would send somebody to get me. But there was more to talk about when I got back to Hartford.
“I guess you know this is what I get for hiring a Democrat and a Catholic,” the boss said.
But I still was a pallbearer at his funeral.
The first column I wrote for the Times-News involved a Hartford restaurant and a waitress named Maude.
Like a lot of eating places, this one daily played host to a table filled with a group of businessmen. On one of those afternoons a regular at the table decided to play a friendly little trick on Maude. Instead of his regular tip, he left her two pennies.
Maude didn’t think it was that funny.
The next afternoon Maude waited on the same gentlemen when he ordered a chocolate milkshake.
While filling that particular order, Maude managed to add a healthy dose of Ex-Lax, and the jokester spent the next two days doing something else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.