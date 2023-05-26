Some happenings in my life I will long remember, and they will forever remain close to my heart.
And if some of the things I write about here today seem to have been written about in a previous column, then I apologize.
Life for me started in half of a double-tenant house on Hamilton Avenue along with my mom, my four sisters and brother. A daddy I never knew or saw died when I was 2 years old, and his life, out of love and caring by Mom, remained mostly a mystery.
I did have some friends with fathers as time went on, and it always looked like a lot of fun.
A lot of our food in those days was manufactured by our mother on a cook stove fueled by coal, and I still sometimes hunger for those wonderful breakfasts. Homemade biscuits and grease gravy seemed to be sent from Heaven.
I loved breaking those biscuits into small pieces and stacking them in an upward and pointed position. It was then the wonderful gravy was applied.
Mom said I called that creation “gravy on the treetop.”
Other than at breakfast time, many of my favorite times with Mom were spent in our swing on the front porch.
Mom didn’t have a lot of time to spend with me in that swing, but those wonderful times she did seem like only yesterday.
The wonderful memories remain in my mental notebook along with the not so wonderful memories, such as the night Glenmore Distillery suffered a terrible fire.
However, we had a good laugh when we later learned a town drunk we were familiar with was seen at the scene of the fire crawling along a ditch slurping up whiskey.
While on the subject of Glenmore, Gerald Vought, my next door neighbor, and John Montgomery, a neighbor down the street, were talking one day and the subject of wine making came up.
I wasn’t a wine drinker then and am not today, but the idea struck an exciting chord in me. I had never considered making wine before, but I eagerly agreed to help.
We quickly rounded up the needed ingredients, including enough grapes to fill a large pickup truck.
Time passed, the new wine progressed to adulthood, and we were shocked to learn the alcohol percentage compared to store-bought brands was strong enough to make a concrete block drunk.
Needless to say, we unloaded the wine on whoever could handle it and hoped we would not be arrested for bootlegging. Still, it was a great experience.
And that was one of my memorable experiences, you’re asking?
Sure, most first adventures are great adventures.
Sorry if I let my mom dominate this column. She deserved it.
