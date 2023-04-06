A whole generation of kids has grown up not knowing about Prince Albert in a can and all the classic telephone pranks of years gone by.
They don’t work as well in these days of voicemail (where your voice can be identified) and Caller ID.
Today, if you’re dumb enough to make a prank call, count on being caught.
But folks, there was a day when a kid could have a ball with an old rotary phone without fear of being caught — assuming his parents were out of the house.
Dial up the corner grocery.
“Yes, ma’am, my mama wants to know if you have Prince Albert in a can?”
“Let me check. Yes, we do.”
“Better let him out before he suffocates!” you’d shout.
And then laugh yourself silly.
‘Course these days kids think Prince Albert is a body-piercing.
But it used to be tobacco.
“Good afternoon, ma’am. We’re doing a survey. Can you tell me if you have Aunt Jemima in your cabinet? You do? Well, for goodness sakes, let her out!”
Then, you’d roll around on the floor, howling with laughter.
Of course, Aunt Jemima disappeared from supermarket shelves two years ago.
Let’s call another number.
“Hello, ma’am? This the electric company. We’ve been working on the lines in your neighborhood. Can you tell me if your refrigerator is running? It is? Well, we’ll try to catch it when it comes by here.”
“Yes sir, could you tell me if you live on Maple Street? You do? Well, better get out of the way. There’s a car coming.”
Or get a bunch of people to dial a number and ask if Steve is there.
The frustrated person who answers the phone would keep repeating, “You’ve got a wrong number.”
Then call back and say, “Hi, this is Steve. Any messages for me?”
But eventually bratty kids grew up — and found themselves on the other end of prank calls.
And they weren’t quite so funny then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.