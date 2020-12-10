One of my fondest Christmas memories is watching a little boy standing at the door of our home on mornings like this, waiting for Santa Claus to get off the milk truck and come into his house.

That was long ago.

But, yes, there was a time when Santa Claus visited the children of Owensboro on a milk truck.

His real name was John Rowe.

And I got to ride with him in 1976.

Rowe had been a milkman with Owensboro Ice Cream & Dairy Products — Velvet Milk — since 1940.

In 1949, he was having coffee with Frank Foor, the company’s president.

Foor had an idea of putting Santa on a milk truck.

And Rowe said he’d give it a try.

“I love children very much,” Rowe said that day I rode with him. “I enjoy seeing them enjoy Christmas.”

We drove through subdivisions where children stood in doorways, their noses pressed against the glass of the storm doors, shaking with anticipation of Santa coming into their homes.

When the door opened, they tackled Rowe around the knees, hugging like they never wanted to let go.

This wasn’t seeing Santa in some store.

He was actually there in their own home.

Rowe would often sit down for a minute and talk to them.

And he always had a candy cane or two for them.

Sometimes, it made him sad to see the poverty in town.

But he reasoned that the children at least had a candy cane from Santa.

By the mid-’70s, when Owensboro was growing rapidly, a second Santa was added to the milk routes.

But Rowe wasn’t slowing down.

He estimated that he saw 200 to 300 children on each 10-hour day during the Christmas season — between 3,000 and 5,000 kids each year at this time.

Those kids are now middle-aged — and older.

But I thought they might like to relive a memory today.

Rowe died on April 27, 1990, at 78.

He may be gone, but he’s hardly forgotten.