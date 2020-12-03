You don’t see many graveyards on farms these days.
And you didn’t even when I was a kid.
Maybe that’s why I always found Three Cedar Hill so interesting.
And why I had to learn more about it.
It sat on a small hill in the cow pasture behind the farmhouse my great-great grandparents, Cornelius Erwin and Frances Tennessee Morgan Hogan, built on their 100-acre farm on Chigger Ridge in 1867.
The house would stand for a century.
The first person buried on the small hill beneath the cedars was their 20-month-old son, Finas Hewiston Morgan.
His father would be next.
Erwin Morgan caught pneumonia in February 1879 and died two days before his 38th birthday.
A few years later, a man named Wise and his family were visiting the neighborhood from Missouri.
Pneumonia settled his lungs and he joined Erwin Morgan and his son on the little hill.
Temporarily, his family said.
As soon as they got back to Missouri, his wife said she would send for him.
But she died soon after she got home.
And Wise continues to rest among the Morgans.
Frances Morgan couldn’t run the farm by herself.
So, she married William Patrick Clark.
On Oct. 9, 1887, she went into labor.
And “three twins,” as the family Bible put it, were born — prematurely.
They lived a few days and were buried in a single grave on Three Cedar Hill.
Their mother’s health was failing and she joined her family there on Aug. 1, 1888.
Her daughters, Martha Elizabeth, 18, and Ervin, 8, were orphans.
Clark packed up his children and moved on.
Neighbors talked about sending Ervin to the orphanage.
But Martha Elizabeth — “Mattie” they called her — wouldn’t have it.
She took her little sister by the hand and started walking to Clarksville, Tennessee, 140 miles away.
They finally made it and moved in with relatives there.
Mattie — my great-grandmother — married her cousin, Charles Robert Hogan, and they came back to Ballard County and bought the Morgan farm.
Ervin Morgan came with them.
The last burial on Three Cedar Hill came on Nov. 10, 1910.
Ten-year-old Odie Overby — Ervin’s son — joined his relatives on the quiet hillside that day.
I haven’t been back to the farm since my grandmother died more than 30 years ago.
My cousin owns the land today.
But Three Cedar Hill is still the same in my memories.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
