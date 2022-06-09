It’s June.
Vacation Bible School season.
I never pass a sign that says VBS without thinking of those long-ago banana Popsicles.
I wonder if there will be banana Popsicles in Heaven?
Lord, I hope so.
How could it be Heaven without them? You gotta figure that even God likes a banana Popsicle on a hot day.
There is no better taste in the world than banana Popsicles.
But they don’t taste as good today as they did in 1959 — the last summer I was at Vacation Bible School.
They were the treat that kept us coming back on those sweltering June days.
That and the hope that someday
we’d be big enough to carry the big American flag during the opening procession.
We’d line up in front of the church each morning, pushing and shoving, trying to be first in line.
Hoping the preacher would pick us to carry a flag.
You had two choices.
The Christian flag. And the American flag.
And we all wanted the American flag.
Somehow, it just seemed bigger.
But only the big kids got to carry either flag.
Until you were 11 or 12, all you ever got to carry was the Bible.
And, at the risk of being politically and theologically incorrect, that was a girl’s job.
But it beat sitting in the pews.
At least, you were the center of attention for a minute.
We sat through the inspirational stories of people who overcame great obstacles to succeed in life. And we were sure we could too.
And we brought our dimes to send to the missionaries in darkest Africa so they could have Vacation Bible School for the kids there.
But there were Black kids who lived four blocks from the church. And we never once invited them to come eat banana Popsicles with us.
I guess we’ll have to answer for that someday.
Crafts were the highlight of the day.
We’d glue things together and carry them home to our mothers, who always could be counted on to “ooh” and “ahh” over them — even if they couldn’t figure out what they were.
And then we’d get our banana Popsicles.
If we’d been good.
If you’d been fighting, you had to apologize and shake hands before you’d get a banana Popsicle.
It was worth it though.
There was nothing better than standing out on the sidewalk by the church, sucking that cold banana ice and feeling it run down your chin, your hand, your arm and right onto your Sunday shirt.
These days, some churches seem to look for things to fight about.
Maybe it’s time God got out his box of banana Popsicles and warned us.
Shake hands and behave yourselves.
Or no banana Popsicles for you.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
