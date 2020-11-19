I always seem to hear it deep in the night.
A long, low wail.
Lonesome as a Hank Williams song.
I lie there in bed, half asleep, listening to the lonesome whistle blowing as a freight train makes its way across Owensboro, rumbling on into the night.
There must be something about the autumn air.
The sound of a train whistle seems to carry more than it used to.
It’s more than three miles from my house to the nearest train track.
Sometimes, even with the furnace on, I can hear them calling.
And the memories come rushing back.
It was probably three miles or more from my parents’ house to the Illinois Central tracks in Wickliffe.
We didn’t have air-conditioning when I was a kid. And I usually slept with my head in the window on summer nights, praying for a breeze of fresh air.
On nights like that, you could hear the call of train whistles in the darkness. And sometimes, the rumble of the big wheels driving on through the night.
Back then, they weren’t necessarily freight trains.
The Illinois Central was a main line. And two big passenger trains ran the rails from Chicago to New Orleans every day.
The City of New Orleans was the day train. The Panama Limited with its Pullman cars made the night trip.
Sixteen hours down. And 16 hours back.
I’m not sure what time either of them roared through Wickliffe. But when you heard a train back then, you automatically thought of passengers.
It was fun to dream about the people on board and the places they were going.
I can remember standing near the tracks at night, watching a big passenger train roll by.
There were people in the dining car, drinking from fancy glasses, eating from shiny plates.
There were people in the observation cars, reading newspapers as they rattled past.
And there were people in the coaches, talking and sometimes napping.
To a small-town child in the ‘50s, passing trains offered a promise of bigger things just down the road.
Someday, I told myself, I’ll be one of those people, riding through the night past the small towns of America on my way to the big cities.
But I never made it.
Oh, I’ve been to Chicago and I’ve been to New Orleans. But not on a train.
By the time I reached my teens, the passenger trains were dying.
There was a time in grade school when we took a rare field trip and rode a train to the next town down the line.
And there was a time in 1976 when the Kentucky Railway Museum brought the first passenger train in 20 years over the rails from Louisville to Owensboro.
Those are the only times I’ve ridden a train. And neither was a real train trip.
So, I lie here in the darkness, listening to that lonesome whistle fading into the night.
And I remember the times when the Panama Limited rumbled through Wickliffe.
I remember those people looking out from the fancy dining cars.
And I wonder what it was like to be one of them.
Slowly, the whistle fades into the night.
And with it, another childhood dream.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
