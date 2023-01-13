Age has no control when it comes to rapidly-passing years. And memories have a way of hiding behind those years.
So that combination, this old column writer was recently driving an electric grocery cart, when I was approached by another customer interested in knowing how much longer I’ll be in the writing business.
A good question but one not easy to answer.
Little did I know that more than half a century and almost 3,000 columns would come and go and the writer would still be sitting in front of the computer searching for more words.
And while on the subject. That other store customer said he particularly liked columns that go back in years and pulled up pleasant memories I wanted to tell him memories are produced by active minds and not minds almost brought to a standstill by age.
But I didn’t. Instead I told him the wheelchair was for pleasure and the cane I carried in it was used to fight off women.
But he would not have believed that either.
problems having material for new columns stem from my losing the ability to drive. There were times when jumping into my car and driving around town helped produce writing material. That
was particularly true when I
drove to the various places we called home during our long married life.
Naturally, each home was in a different part of town and in some cases offered a new one of our four children. A little red wagon here, a tricycle there and a car for all just around the corner.
And downtown was packed with many memories. The first Sears store where my sister purchased our first lawnmower. Ferrell Brother’s restaurant where I loved to eat hamburgers with chili on them.
The J@R store where I worked as a young man, the Seville Theater where I saw my first movie, the first Walgreens Drug Store where I had my first bowl of canned soup, and the Strand Theater where I once went to sleep as a very young boy and didn’t wake up until long after the movie was over and the building was shut down.
The manager had to be awakened and return to the movie house to let me out a couple of hours before dawn.
If I don’t get fired after this column, I’ll try again next week.
