Owensboro Center, a Genesis HealthCare facility on Leitchfield Road, now offers a special unit to care for patients with dementia.
About a month ago, the long-term care facility opened a 29-bed memory care unit. To be admitted, patients must have a diagnosis of dementia, said Tim Case, director of marketing and admissions.
The nursing home did not build a new wing. Instead, it took a portion of its skilled care unit and converted it to a self-contained dementia care unit.
“The need in this area ... is so great,” Case said.
Many regional facilities that offer dementia care have waiting lists. Last autumn, Owensboro Center officials decided to create the new space to help meet local demand.
When patients are admitted, an assessment of their mental and physical abilities is conducted. Each person is different, and dementia has a variety of stages.
“We build a plan based on their stages of progression,” Case said.
Engagement is one of the main differences between memory and skilled care. In the new memory care unit, staff focus on engaging patients in a variety of activities every day.
Patients take part in social events, art, gardening and music. Such activities help slow cognitive decline and improve patients’ quality of life, Case said.
Owensboro Center hosted an open house of its memory care unit last month. To schedule a private tour, contact Case at 270-684-0464.
At this time, the unit is still accepting new patients. “It is filling quickly,” Case said.
Owensboro Center accepts Medicaid.
The facility has a total of 156 beds, including the memory care unit. According to Owensboro Center’s website, Genesis HealthCare also operates Heritage Place on Buckland Square and Heartland Villa Center in Lewisport.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
