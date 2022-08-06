Damian M. Fields, one of the men charged in the June fatal shooting of John Leak Jr. near Greentree Apartments, has a long criminal record that includes several instances when Fields was charged with a serious felony and pleaded guilty to a lesser offense.

Fields’ court files tell a story of a man who who has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree burglary, drug trafficking and wanton endangerment, but has frequently pleaded to lesser charges. In January, Fields was released from prison after serving two years of a 16-year sentence.

