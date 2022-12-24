The two Hopkinsville men charged in the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party in Olmstead over the summer were indicted this week by a Logan County Grand Jury.

Jaquavon Poindexter, 21, was indicted on a charge of murder and Laotis Buckley, 25, was indicted on a charge of complicity to murder.

