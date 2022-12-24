The two Hopkinsville men charged in the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party in Olmstead over the summer were indicted this week by a Logan County Grand Jury.
Jaquavon Poindexter, 21, was indicted on a charge of murder and Laotis Buckley, 25, was indicted on a charge of complicity to murder.
According to the warrant filed after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police, on August 13, 2022, Poindexter was at a field/barn party on Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead with Buckley and a minor. Poindexter discharged a firearm once as they were leaving the party in a vehicle belonging to Poindexter’s mother, killing 20-year-old Fort Campbell soldier Joshua D. Burks.
According to the arrest warrant, the minor was in the rear passenger seat when Buckley, who was in the front passenger seat, discharged a firearm eleven times, with three projectiles hitting a vehicle belonging to Burks.
Following the shooting, the three individuals fled from Kenny Stratton Road.
According to the arrest warrant, Kentucky State Police were notified of a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network confirmation for submitted casings recovered from Kenny Stratton Road and a recovered firearm by Hopkinsville Police Department in the possession of the vehicle occupied by and in immediate proximity to the minor at the shooting, during a traffic stop on September 6.
Poindexter is currently held at the Logan County Detention Center with a $1 million cash bond.
