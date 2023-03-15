The Men’s Mass Community Choir will return at 3 p.m. March 26 at Zion Baptist Church with its 19th annual Men Praising God concert.
Larry “Chick” Owen, who has helped lead and organize the group since 2005, said the choir’s most recent performance was for the “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival,” but this concert is returning after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re not a year-round group, but we had the opportunity to sing at the Sleet festival, and we were very glad to do that,” Owen said.
With the rehearsals that began in January and the mini-performance, the choir is gearing up for its main event of the year.
“There’s a lot of excitement building now, and the guys are really glad to be getting back with it,” Owen said. “It’s about much more than singing; it’s also about the camaraderie.”
The choir started out as a fellowship of Black male singers at Sweeney Street Baptist Church.
Charles Hatchett, an original member, said he was drawn by the idea of having Black men from different churches sing together.
“It got so good that we involved every man in Owensboro; it could be Black, white, whatever,” said Hatchett, who attends Gospel Kingdom Church in Utica. “It really grew from there.”
The choir has also attracted public officials such as Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen, Mayor Tom Watson and Matthew Constant, Owensboro Public Schools superintendent.
Owen said the group has recruited members while others have joined out of interest for singing and making new friends.
“We also sponsor a fifth Saturday men’s breakfast at different places and churches, and we pick up a few men through that,” he said.
This year’s choir of about 25 men will be conducted by minister Tracy McGee, who Owen described as a “dynamic young director.”
The concert will also feature vocalist Wish Read.
Owen said they’ve been rehearsing songs such as “I’m on the Battlefield” and “Ride on King Jesus.”
“They’re not sung in the traditional way; they’re kind of spiced up a little bit,” he said.
During the concert, five men — Donald Goodwin, Bill Shemwell, Al Smith, the Rev. George Howard and James Moore — will be presented with the George E. Riley “On the Battlefield” award.
Looking back, Owen said he didn’t anticipate the choir to be still going after nearly two decades.
“When we started, I never thought we’d keep a group of men going with something that’s consistent for almost 20 years,” Owen said. “It was just something we knew we needed, and we’d just go as long as it goes.
“I’m really pleasantly surprised that it’s lasted as long as it has.”
{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}
