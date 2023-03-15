The Men’s Mass Community Choir will return at 3 p.m. March 26 at Zion Baptist Church with its 19th annual Men Praising God concert.

Larry “Chick” Owen, who has helped lead and organize the group since 2005, said the choir’s most recent performance was for the “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival,” but this concert is returning after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}

