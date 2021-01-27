Owensboro Police Lt. Randall Foster said local law enforcement is working with River Valley Behavioral Health (RVBH) to provide resources for mental health crises.
Black Lives Matter Owensboro, Kentucky Chapter held a virtual meeting with RVBH clinicians, representatives from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Owensboro Police Department and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Kentucky to discuss alternatives to police intervention in mental health crises.
While it is sometimes difficult to discern whether or not a call requires law enforcement, Foster said OPD is working to provide alternative measures to sending out officers in certain situations.
“Usually anytime anybody calls, we’ll send an officer, but on some of these issues we’ve been trying … to determine if there’s any type of criminal nature to this call at all or immediate danger,” he said. “We’re trying to give them all the resources they need, but at the same time, we’re trying not to respond if there’s no criminal issue or there’s no immediate threat to anybody. Because when we do that, we are just kind of interjecting law enforcement into a situation where if somebody decided to continue acting out … it may actually escalate the situation.”
Foster said one resource he is able to refer someone in a mental health crisis is the RVBH Crisis Hotline, which may send its Mobile Crisis Unit to a person who is having a mental health crisis, if necessary.
According to Michelle Hickman, River Valley Behavioral Health Clinician, the crisis hotline is operational 24 hours a day, every day. Once an individual calls the hotline, they can receive support or be linked to other resources, including the Mobile Crisis Unit, depending on the situation.
Hickman said RVBH works with law enforcement when clinicians are called to a location for mental health assistance or when clinicians must receive assistance from law enforcement when individuals are displaying violent or aggressive behavior.
Foster said law enforcement officers are also required to attend 48 hours of crisis intervention training focused on de-escalation techniques, and recognizing potential symptoms of mental health problems as opposed to drug use.
Sgt. Duane Harper with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement officers also have certain protocols for handling a mental health crisis.
“If they’re in the middle of a mental crisis or they’ve been under the influence … the first thing, if we feel they’re a danger to themselves or a danger to others, we’re going to take them to the hospital,” he said. “They can assess them there and evaluate them there, or if that’s not the case where they’re not intoxicated or something like that, we’ll take them to … River Valley.”
In addition to measures community law enforcement are already taking to help provide resources to those encountering a mental health crisis, Melony Cunningham, executive director for NAMI of Kentucky said she would like to see more social and human service workers partnering with law enforcement that specialize in mental health and de-escalation strategies.
She said such workers might include therapists, social workers and case managers.
Hickman said anyone experiencing a mental health crisis should call the crisis hotline at 270-684-9466.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
