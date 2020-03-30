The coordinator and presiding judge over Daviess Mental Health Court said this week that services are continuing with cases being monitored and people being sent for mental health evaluations when needed.
Rachel Pate, coordinator for Mental Health Court, said Tuesday that although in-person court proceedings have stopped, court officials are still working with clients already in the program and are assisting in getting services for others.
The Administrative Office of the Courts ordered most court proceedings stopped except for emergency hearings in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Hearings that are taking place are being done largely by video in Daviess County.
Pate said the Mental Health Court staff is regularly contacting clients in the court program, to assist.
“A lot of what we are doing is we are constantly checking in on our Mental Health Court clients and making sure they are OK,” Pate said Tuesday. The court staff is also working to get people, referred to the court by law enforcement, evaluated for mental issues.
“We want to make sure everyone that needs services is getting services during this pandemic,” Pate said.
Mental health court was created last year with a $70,000 grant from the Department of Corrections and a $10,000 donation from RiverValley Behavioral Health. The idea behind mental health court is to intervene in criminal court cases where the defendant is believed to suffer from a mental health issue and get them treatment and out of incarceration.
For defendants found competent to stand trial, court officials will create a treatment plan that will be enforceable by the judge. Those treatment plans will include staying on medication and going to therapy. If a person follows their treatment plan, the criminal charge against him or her could be diverted. Participation in the program could also be part of a defendant’s probation.
Pate said clients are still being monitored but are not being met in person. Emergency hearings are being done over the phone.
The court is not taking on new clients. “I think right now, because of the coronavirus, we are assisting, but we can’t put someone (new) on the weekly docket,” Pate said.
If a person needs to be involuntarily hospitalized for a mental health evaluation, that is still occurring, Pate said. “I feel very good about how we are working with the hospital,” along with RiverValley Behavioral Health and Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville, she said.
Mental Health Court officials also coordinate regularly with the Daviess County Detention Center staff because they encounter inmates who have mental issues, Pate said.
Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones, who presides over Mental Health Court and Drug Court, said “there is still counseling going on” in the specialty courts, with the counseling taking place over Skype. Some Mental Health Court clients are enrolled in substance abuse programs where they are receiving services in person.
The court staff is monitoring all of the current clients as much as possible, Jones said. But the virtual monitoring does not replace what happens when a person physically appears in court.
“In court is where we talk to them,” Jones said. “... The court part is an accountability part, but it’s also a support part that lets them know the system cares” about them, she said.
In court, officials can get a better feel for what supports the client needs.
“Drug Court and Mental Health Court is not just about making sure someone keeps their (court) appearances,” Jones said. “It’s about, if they are having a rough day, (they know) who they can reach out to.”
The sense that court officials want to help the client and see them succeed is difficult to convey “when you can’t talk face to face,” Jones said.
“By humanizing (court) you’re also building relationships,” she said. “... Without relationships, you’re not sure if the needs are being met.”
Pate said the court staff is doing everything it can to assist clients.
“The process of working with this population is not going to stop,” she said.
Concerns about the coronavirus are affecting clients in Mental Health Court.
“I think everyone is a little scared in their own way,” Pate said. “When you add this abundance of fear onto someone ...you’ve added this to their anxiety.
“What we are doing is just understanding that,” Pate said. “There’s a lot of information out there and we are sharing that on how to take care of yourself.”
Pate said: “What I just tell people is to breathe” and to be patient. “To take one situation at a time is all we can do.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
