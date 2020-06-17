Daviess Mental Health Court has been funded for a second year of operations by the state Department of Corrections.
The program helps people, who are believed to have mental health issues and facing criminal charges, avoid being sent to jail by being provided services.
The mental health court judge can put a person referred to the program on an enforceable treatment plan, which can include taking medication and attending therapy.
The court also provides other services such as helping clients find housing and get on insurance to pay for medical treatment.
Since the program was launched last summer, program coordinator Rachel Pate said there have been 240 referrals for a variety of services.
“I feel like, in less than a year’s time, that’s a lot of lives we have been able to be a part of,” Pate said Tuesday.
Those referrals include clients who became court participants, filing orders for people to receive mental health evaluations and hospitalizations, and getting people to treatment.
The DOC funded the program last year with a $77,000 one-year grant, and an additional $10,000 was provided by RiverValley Behavioral Health. The DOC grant was recently reapproved.
Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones said the department of corrections reapproved the existing grant without adding to it or issuing any new grants.
“Because of the quarantine status, they didn’t give any new grants, but they didn’t change any of the (existing) grants,” Jone said.
The DOC looked for factors such as how many clients were arrested for new offenses, or the number of clients that were also to maintain stable employment, Jones said.
Since the program began, Pate said officials have had clients who were able to purchase their first cars and homes and become “productive citizens in our community.”
“It’s heart-warming,” Pate said. “It makes me proud.”
“We did ask for more,” Pate said. “The scope of what we are providing is just beyond mental health court itself. I’d asked for more funding for a case manager … just to keep up with the services we are providing.”
The program has also evolved beyond being a specialty court for Daviess County.
Jones said Pate also works with court officials and law enforcement in other counties.
“Rachel has become a touchstone not just for the community, but the region,” Jones said.
For example, if a person is brought to Owensboro for an involuntary hospitalization and mental health evaluation, “Rachel ends up working with them,” Jones said.
“I think it’s what we were hoping for with our original conception,” Jones said.
Pate said she works with counties to find placements in state hospitals for people in need of hospitalized treatment, while also arranging transport, preparing emergency and involuntary commitment orders and answering questions from law enforcement agencies and prosecutors.
Pate’s office works with a number of partner agencies, including RiverValley Behavioral Health, Audubon Area Community Services, Owensboro Health, and works with area law enforcement to provide crisis intervention training to officers.
“Our communication with our community partners is what helped the mental health division grow,” Pate said.
Currently, the office has Pate as its lone staff member.
Jones said the hope is to partner financially with other counties, so Pate’s office can add staff and increase services.
“Because there is such a need in the region and the community, (Pate) has consistently made herself available,” Jones said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
