The COVID-19 pandemic increased the need for mental heath services in Daviess County courts, as officials saw an increase in people with criminal charges who qualified for Mental Health Court.
Mental Health Court, which has been funded for a third year, is meeting full-time and working with about 150 clients, officials said Friday.
Mental Health Court coordinator Rachel Pate said the county has created a mental health division in the County Attorney’s office to serve as a resource for people needing help obtaining medical warrants for family members who need mental health treatment, as well as working with clients in Mental Health Court.
Mental Health Court was started in 2019 in Daviess County through a grant from the state Department of Corrections. The program was funded again last year, and County Attorney Claud Porter said Friday that program officials were notified they were receiving the funding for a third year of operation.
The county will receive $76,000 from the DOC grant and $10,000 from RiverValley Behavioral Health, Porter said. RiverValley will also give an additional $10,000 for two beds for clients in Mental Health Court at St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Porter said.
Mental Health Court puts defendants with mental health issues into court-ordered treatment plans, where they are required to take medication or attend therapy. The court also provides other services, such as helping clients find housing and get on insurance to pay for medical treatment.
The pandemic created a greater need for both Mental Health Court and for more mental health resources for people in the court system, Pate said.
“With COVID, our numbers (of people) with mental health warrants have probably doubled or tripled,” Pate said.
A medical warrant, which is approved by a judge, allows for the hospitalization of a person who is mentally ill and is a danger to himself or others, as a long as hospitalization is the least-restrictive way the person can receive treatment.
Pate said the new mental health division also works on issues of guardianship in mental health cases and is a resource about Casey’s Law, which allows families or friends to seek court-ordered substance abuse treatment for someone suffering from drug addiction.
When the country went into lockdown last year, some people with mental health issues were not able to obtain their medication alone, Pate said. Her office became a broader resource on mental health issues for families and people in the court system, because “people needed a way to navigate” the system, she said.
The idea behind programs like Mental Health Court is to keep people with mental disorders out of incarceration.
“I also don’t want to criminalize mental illness,” Pate said.
Porter said there have been more defendants in court with mental health issues since the onset of the pandemic.
Programs such as Mental Health Court work to “keep people out of jail as much as possible,” he said. “We think we’ve saved the county a significant amount of money, significantly more than the cost of the program.”
The county pays the cost of people incarcerated in the detention center who are awaiting the resolution of their court cases.
“That’s what the (DOC) grant is designed to do, to reduce the number of people in jail,” Porter said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
