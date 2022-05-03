Anessa Holman, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and Future Forward Behavioral Health owner, encourages parents and caregivers to be proactive about mental health needs for their children, rather than reactive.

As children continue to acclimate with a full return to school and regular social activities after two years of constant uncertainty, Holman said she has seen a significant increase in children with mental health needs, especially anxiety and depression.

“It’s not limited to any one age group; it is across the stand,” she said. “I see teeny-tiny kids in here with anxiety regarding school and going back and being gone away from home all day, and then I see 17-18-year-olds about ready to graduate with the same anxiety.”

Children at this age, she said, are in their formative years, so constant change in routine and academic and social set-backs have affected them in big ways.

For many, she said, it mostly stems back to struggling academically as a result of COVID-19.

“They will blame it on the large crowd, but when I do a deep-dive into what is happening, they’ve fallen behind academically and any kid that has fallen behind academically is going to struggle socially and emotionally,” she said. “For the most part, I think that’s the crux of it, is the academic derailment.”

Another concern, she said, is access to mental health providers that cater to children. Providers are scarce, and even more scarce, she said, are providers who are able to prescribe medications, such as a nurse practitioner.

Holman said her own practice currently has a waiting period of around four weeks for new patients, making it more imperative that parents and caregivers seek mental health care as early as possible.

In many circumstances, Holman said, mental health concerns with children often go untreated, due to a variety of reasons.

The first and foremost, she said, is stigma related to mental health issues.

Mental health is not something that can always be seen, like a cut or a broken bone. For this reason, she said, many have a tendency to put it on the back burner, especially amidst busy schedules that do not always allow time for things not high on the priority list.

However, she said, left untreated, anxiety can quickly develop into depression and potentially lead to a mental health crisis, making it imperative to remain proactive rather than reactive to mental health concerns in order to prevent worsening issues.

One positive thing that has come of the pandemic, Holman said, is that it has shined a light on mental health issues and brought it to the forefront of many minds.

“For so many years, we have been behind the curve in treating mental health. We wait for something to happen. It appears to me now, particularly with our school systems, that everyone is taking a more proactive stance in trying to keep kids from falling into the deep end,” she said. “Instead of going downstream and trying to pull them out of the river, we’re trying to prevent them from falling in the river in the first place, which has been a very positive thing.”

Holman said being proactive mainly means making sure children are having their emotional and mental needs met, whether it is going outside, being active or even engaging in open conversations about how they are feeling on a regular basis to help normalize mental health.

Addressing mental health needs, she said, should be open, not kept secret behind closed doors.

“I think it’s very important to normalize mental health and to make it OK for kids to say hey, I’m struggling, I’m not OK right now,’ ” she said.

Parents and caregivers, Holman said, should practice asking children questions regarding their mental health state regularly.

Questions such as: How are you feeling? Do you have any anxiety? Are you worrying about anything a lot? How are you sleeping at night? Is there anything you need me to help you with? are encouraged especially if there are concerns.

Keeping in touch, remaining open and proactive, Holman said, all go toward normalizing mental health and making sure children do not feel alone and can feel comfortable expressing their needs.

“Everyone is kind of in the same boat. They are not struggling alone, if they are struggling. There are many others struggling with the same issues and problems,” she said.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360