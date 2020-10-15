Mentor Kids Kentucky will host its annual banquet Tuesday — after the event was canceled twice this year due to COVID-19.
The dinner will be conducted very differently due to coronavirus restrictions. In an effort to provide proper physical distancing, there will be two dining sessions — the first at 5:30 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m. — at Owensboro Christian Church.
Up to 100 people will be allowed to attend each session.
“It will be like the speed dating of banquets,” said Berly Tillman Sullivan, executive director.
People will hear a brief synopsis of the nonprofit’s annual activities while they eat.
Face masks will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available.
“We are staying in compliance with the government’s and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) recommendations,” Sullivan said.
After canceling the nonprofit’s major fundraiser two times and canceling another event in August, Mentor Kids had no other options. The event, which was budgeted to bring in $38,000 this year, had to take place come “COVID or high water,” she said.
There is no charge for the meal; however, those in attendance are asked to donate at the end of the evening.
Mentor Kids is working with 64 matches this year. It has a waiting list of four boys and three girls.
Mentors and their assigned kids became creative during COVID-19, Sullivan said.
They kept contact with each other via Facetime, and one mentor went to his mentee’s home at Easter and hid eggs as a surprise. Then the mentor stood across the street and watched the mentee’s family enjoy the hunt.
Sullivan said the nonprofit has expanded its mission during COVID-19. For example, Mentor Kids identified at least three guardians who were in distress during the pandemic. The nonprofit kept up with those families and provided support.
Most client families live on tight budgets. Sullivan learned that several families needed meals but didn’t have a way to get them.
As a result, Mentor Kids delivered more than 7,000 meals to clients’ houses this summer.
“Our work has evolved into areas that were never once part of our landscape,” Sullivan said. “But it is good because we are making a difference in the lives of kids.”
The banquet’s doors open at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Owensboro Christian Church. Those who attend should use the D entrance.
Seats are still open for the banquet, Sullivan said. To register, go to mentorkidsky.org or call 270-926-6893 no later than 5 p.m. Monday.
“Community support is what we need right now,” Sullivan said. “This has been such a busy, crazy season.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.