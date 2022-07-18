When Berly Tillman Sullivan shares the 30-year story of MentorKids, she lights up with joy.
Sullivan, who became executive director in 2015, said the turning point in the organization’s history was when the decision was made to separate from its 10-year affiliation with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in 2002.
“The board at that time felt that for a child to reach their full potential there had to be a spiritual element involved,” she said.
And for 20 of its 30 years, Sullivan said more programs have been developed around ways to match youth from ages 6 to 14 with Christian adults.
“I took over a great foundation and just built upon it,” she said.
For example, Sullivan said, there’s always a constant connection between MentorKids and the matches.
According to Sullivan, there is a text thread that’s set up as a direct communication line with the legal guardian, the mentor and MentorKids.
“We’re doing everything possible to ensure another adult doesn’t fail a child,” she said.
Along with Sullivan, MentorKids employs Lydia Holt, who is the executive assistant, and Emma Humphrey, who is the marketing and recruitment coordinator.
Their main goal is to match a child with a mentor. All prospective mentors must be at least 18 years old, have lived in Daviess County for at least six months and pass a background check.
Women are matched with girls, and men are matched with boys. Each mentor is asked to commit at least one hour a week for one year to his or her mentee. All mentors and legal guardians receive training about MentorKids’ mission and its expectations.
So far, MentorKids has 60 matches, with 16 children — 15 boys and one girl — on the waiting list.
Sullivan said the Star Program, which was created in 2016, helps in reducing the wait list by introducing adult volunteers to the children.
It allows youth who have been accepted into the mentoring program to come to the MentorKids office, at 2815 Veach Road, every Thursday for two hours after school to receive help with homework, play games or learn basic social skills.
“Matches have occurred organically through that program,” she said. “We will get volunteers who will say, ‘I cannot commit to one hour once a week, but I can pop in and volunteer at your Star Program.’ And what we’ve seen happen is that the volunteer pops in and a connection will be sparked.”
Jim Yager, incoming MentorKids board president, is a mentor who started out as a volunteer five years ago in the Star Program.
Yager said he was introduced to a 13-year-old boy then who at that time had a match. But when the boy’s mentor was unable to continue, Yager stepped in.
Yager said he made sure to invite his mentee over for family functions and included him during holidays, such as Thanksgiving.
“For whatever reason, God worked that out,” Yager said. “…Back in March, he turned 18, and you normally come out of the program then. But we still stay in contact and are friends.”
Yager said he joined the board a couple years ago because he believed in the cause.
“You have to sign a commitment of (Christian) faith when you join the board or when you’re a mentor,” Yager said. “And that is absolutely what guides our purpose.”
Along with the Star Program, MentorKids has added Duo and Family mentoring programs. In an effort to help in sharing time and commitment, Duo Mentoring allows two men or two women to come alongside a youth of the same gender.
And Family Mentoring gives an entire family a chance to spend time with a youth in the mentor program.
“What we are doing by family mentoring is we are helping the next generation to step in and be mentors themselves whenever they reach (adulthood),” Sullivan said.
As a nonprofit, MentorKids relies on private donations and fundraisers.
Its next major fundraiser — Rugged Race — is set for Aug. 27 at Diamond Lake Resort. It’s considered a 5K with a twist. It includes 26 obstacles that involve added physical elements such as climbing, crawling, carrying and swimming spread across a 3.1-mile course.
Some of the creative obstacle names include the “Tower of Power,” “Into the Abyss” and “Gilligan’s Island Double Cross.”
Anyone interested can sign up by going to mentorkidsky.org/rugged-race.
“If you feel like you’re not rugged enough to run it, then we are looking for over a 100 volunteers to help support it,” Sullivan said. “It is a beast of a fundraiser.”
Sullivan attributes the organization’s commitment to its Christian values for its longevity and success.
“We’re looking for mentors who can show grace and love,” Sullivan said. “It’s an opportunity for these kids to see the world maybe through different eyes.”
