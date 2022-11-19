Owensboro’s downtown Holiday Stroll is going back to its roots Dec. 3.
The city decided to cancel the event after 14 years.
But downtown merchants, who created the event in 2008, have rallied to bring it back.
Debi Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents and a former chairwoman of We Are Downtown, said, “My phone has been blowing up since people learned that the city had canceled it. It’s been a madhouse.”
The cancelation, she said, has united downtown businesses who want the event to continue.
Many of them had increased their inventories in preparation for hundreds of people coming downtown that day for the Stroll.
Ford said, “It’s definitely on. We don’t have the times yet, but it will be an all-day event.”
Santa will be there for four hours posing for pictures and visiting with children, she said.
Ford said the Owensboro Museum of Science and History will have its Reindeer Experience that day, carolers will be singing and a “gnome hunt,” similar to the Elf on the Shelf promotion of past years, is being planned.
She said all retailers and restaurants are being contacted.
Ford said Ben Skiadas and Roxanne Tromly of DO Inc — a single-source resource on all that’s happening in the community — have stepped in to help.
People who want to sponsor entertainment or prizes can contact the group through WhatAreYouDoInc.com.
“We can’t do it all,” Ford said. “We need sponsors.
“I have been so surprised. People say, ‘What can we do to help?’ and ‘We’ll be there.’ Everybody has been so nice.”
Ford said, “We’re taking it back to the origins. Hopefully, it will be better than before. It’s Christmas, and we want to bring people together.”
She said the city is helping with increased power sources downtown, but Second Street won’t be closed to traffic.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, explained the cancelation of the city’s participation earlier this week, saying, “We wanted to expand the time that people could enjoy the Dancing Lights show along the riverfront during the holiday season, so we planned the tree lighting event that used to be part of the Stroll to now coincide with the Christmas Parade weekend.”
In 2013, the Kentucky Travel Industry Association named Holiday Stroll to its Top 10 Festivals & Events for Winter/Holiday.
Some years, like 2012, were warm and thousands turned out for the event.
Other years, the weather turned cold and crowds were smaller.
We Are Downtown folded in 2017, and the city took the program over.
Now, the merchants are taking it back.
