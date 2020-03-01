After about two years of dormancy, We Are Downtown will regroup on Tuesday.
Debi Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents and past chairperson of the organization, said the batch of merchants hasn’t officially met in almost two years.
“We want to bring that group back together,” she said.
We Are Downtown was formed in December 2007 by a group of downtown merchants to “market, promote and develop” the core area. The group became dormant in recent years after the city took over most of the promotions that the downtown group was doing.
Ford said the agenda will consist of Fred Reeves and David Johnson giving a presentation about their ongoing efforts downtown. Reeves and Johnson own a consulting and strategic planning group called A+ Leadership and are creating a plan to bring more residential living in downtown Owensboro. They were awarded an $80,000 contract by the city of Owensboro.
Reeves said he and Johnson will talk to We Are Downtown about A+ Leadership’s efforts, which include ways to improve housing options, retail, walkability and more.
At a Feb. 11 city commission meeting, Reeves and Johnson said they were looking at possible opportunities for more affordable housing downtown, which they define as $800-$1,100 a month in rent.
The building that houses the Owensboro Museum of Science and History on 122 E. Second St. was brought up as a possible housing option. The city owns the building.
Ford said the future direction of the We Are Dowtown will likely be discussed too. Ford welcomed downtown residents to come to the meeting.
“We may have subgroups for residents, for professionals, for merchants, for things like that,” she said.
We Are Downtown is meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 126 W. Second Street.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
