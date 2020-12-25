Merchants say customers shopped local

It’s no secret that small businesses have struggled in 2020.
Many of them were forced to close for weeks last spring when the coronavirus pandemic reached Owensboro.
But a sampling of local businesses this week found that customers have rallied around them this fall, making a point to shop local.
Natasha Stanley, owner of Bella Ragazza Boutique in Wesleyan Park Plaza, said, “Even through the pandemic, our customers have been so supportive. I’ve always claimed we have the best customers in the world, and they have proven that this year.”
She said, “We went above and beyond, offering free shipping and local deliveries. We do live videos each week to show what’s new and customers can shop on our website or in store. We’ve worked really hard at keeping our customers engaged and it paid off, having our best Christmas season ever. We would really like to thank our community for putting small businesses first.”
At Preservation Station Market and Event Center in West Louisville, Jennifer Coomes Higdon, the owner, said, “It’s been difficult for staff with the restaurant closed. Because it costs so much to shut down and reopen, we are waiting to see what happens and hope to reopen the restaurant in mid-January or early February.”
She said, “The holiday market months of October, November and December at Preservation Station were a success. Vendors tagged their items and left them for us to sell, so shoppers could peruse the whole building full of items throughout the month with reduced traffic and mall sales have remained steady.”
At Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza, owner Mark Shively said Black Friday sales were slightly down this year.
But he said sales were up in December from a year ago.
“We’ve just been busy this month,” Shively said. “We’re pleased. Athletic shoes and hiking boots sales are up. But dress shoes are slow.”
He said he’s having a problem keeping some brands in stock because they’re either made in China or use raw materials from China.
Haley Ling, owner of Adorn Boutique in Old Towne Center on 18th Street, said, “It’s been different for sure. Many people took to online shopping, but different for me doesn’t mean it wasn’t busy. I had more things to ship out to locals this year, which was totally fine. I appreciate any form of business I get.”
Judy Gordon, owner of Gordon’s True Value on Washington Avenue, said, “Business has been very good. People are supporting local merchants. They’re buying anything and everything. The only thing we don’t have is lumber.”
Larry Myles, owner of Be Real Sports Cycling & Fitness in Lake Forest Town Center on Kentucky 54, said business would be a lot better if he could get more bikes.
“It’s not too bad,” he said. “But COVID has impacted us since the start. We’ve gained so many new friends and met so many people. But we don’t have enough bikes. It’s bad when a parent comes in to buy a bike and we don’t have it.”
Myles said, “We’re being told that with some models, it will be 2022 before we get them. Others, we’re supposed to get after the first of the year. So much has been done online this year. Folks are still shopping, but we’re not where we were last year.”
At Simply Chic Home Accents downtown, owner Debi Ford said, “It hasn’t been nearly as bad as I was afraid it would be. My sales are above last year. People have been great about shopping local. People still like to see and touch the things they want to buy. We’ve been really busy.”
Jessica Woods, owner of Byron & Barclay downtown, said, “We have surpassed our Christmas sales of last year and are extremely grateful to everyone who chose to shop small this year.”
She said, “Many are utilizing our website and choosing to pick up in store or have it delivered for free. Having our website has been a savior during these times as customers both locally and out of state have ordered from us for Christmas gifts.”
T.A. Smith, one of the owners of Consumer Mall on Kentucky 144, said, “Christmas sales at Consumer Mall have been much better than expected, considering the COVID conditions. Our customer support comes from not only a local level but the tri-state as well.”
He said, “With our 60,000 square feet of toys, collectibles and antiques, people seem to know they can find something and they continue to show up for the fun shopping experience. We are truly grateful.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.