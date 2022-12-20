At the recent groundbreaking ceremony for Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital’s new cancer center, Mercy Health Foundation — Lourdes announced the launch of a new fund and a major fundraising campaign to support cancer care services.
“The Foundation Board has agreed to support a $1 million campaign to raise money for Lourdes Hospital’s new Cancer Fund. This fund will support a wide range of programs to help patients with cancer and their family members,” said Glenn Denton, board chair.
“A diagnosis of cancer is devastating not just for patients, but also their loved ones. Services available from the Cancer Fund will support the unique physical, mental and spiritual needs of cancer patients and their families.”
“Mercy Health’s mission is to provide good help to those in need,” said Mercy Health — Kentucky President Michael Yungmann. “We are grateful to our Foundation for their support of our mission and for their vision in creating a fund that will help cancer patients and their families with vital services and programs during their diagnosis, treatment and recovery.”
The construction cost of the new cancer center is being paid for entirely by Mercy Health. All monies raised for the new fund during the campaign will to go towards vital services and programs for patients and their families.
The Foundation has already secured donations totaling $400,000 and it invites area businesses and residents to consider donating in support of services and programs including:
• Counselors and nutritionists to meet with patients and their families
• Cold cap therapy which can help reduce hair loss associated with chemotherapy
• Lymphedema sleeves, which reduce swelling, improve physical functioning and help ease pain and fatigue following breast cancer surgery
• The Beads of Courage program, which helps patients record, tell and own their stories of courage through the use of colorful beads that acknowledge each step of their treatment journey:
• Nipple tattooing which helps restore a woman’s natural look following mastectomy.
• Gilda’s Club, a community organization offering emotional and social support.
• Future technologies such as virtual reality technology, and much more.
Incoming Foundation Board Chair Chase Venable encouraged people to donate by visiting https://foundation.mercy.com/paducah/give-now.aspx, clicking on the blue “Give Today” button near the top of the screen and selecting “Cancer” from the dropdown menu to designate your gift for the Cancer Fund.
Naming opportunities in the building will also be available. For more information, please contact Foundation President Jessica Toren, jtoren@mercy.com, 270-444-2387.
When complete, Lourdes Hospital’s cancer center will provide one-stop care from a warm and welcoming facility housing:
• A medical practice with space for three medical oncologists/hematologists and three advanced practice providers working from 21 exam rooms and one procedure room.
• Infusion center with 22 infusion bays with flexible configurations.
• An oncology pharmacy and laboratory.
• Community resource room.
• Prayer and meditation room.
• Geothermal system with energy sustainability, the first in a Bon Secours Mercy Health facility.
• Space for all integrative and ancillary cancer services, such as oncology nurse navigation, oncology social workers, oncology financial counsellors and many other supportive services.
