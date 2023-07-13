The Messenger-Inquirer will soon hit a milestone.
On Jan. 2, 2024, the newspaper will be 95 years old.
Just five years away from its centennial.
The morning Messenger was 54 years old at the time of the merger.
And the evening Inquirer was 45.
But nearly five decades of competition ended on Jan. 2, 1929.
The news appeared on the front pages of both newspapers on Dec. 30, 1928.
Urey Woodson, owner and publisher of the Messenger, announced that after 53 years in the newspaper business he was “quitting to get away from the daily grind, petty business details and to enjoy life while I am yet young enough.”
He was 70.
Brothers Lawrence and Bruce Hager, publishers of the evening Inquirer, and George Fuqua, business manager of the Messenger since 1904, formed Owensboro Publishing Co., which merged the two papers.
Lawrence Hager, who continued as publisher of the Messenger-Inquirer until his death on Christmas Day 1982 at age 92, said in 1928 that for 20 years he had been sitting opposite “the ablest newspaper publisher in Kentucky.”
For a time, the newspapers continued to operate out of their old offices — the Inquirer at 212 Allen and the Messenger on the southeast corner of Third and Allen streets.
The only immediate change was a combined Sunday paper.
In Paducah, the Evening Sun would soon merge with the morning Democrat.
Hager wrote “For a time, it (the newspaper) will be vested in new hands and then, as changes come, it will pass on to others.”
A few years later, the Inquirer staff and equipment were moved into the Messenger offices.
It wasn’t until 1954 that the words “Messenger and Inquirer” would appear on each newspaper.
In 1968, when the newspapers’ offices were moved to 1401 Frederica St., the evening edition ended.
In 1974, the name was shortened slightly to “Messenger-Inquirer.”
In December 1995, as Hager had predicted decades before, the Messenger-Inquirer passed to new hands.
The paper was sold to the Belo Corp. of Dallas that year.
And in November 2000, it was sold again — to the Paxton Media Group, heirs to the Paducah newspapers that had merged soon after the Messenger-Inquirer.
