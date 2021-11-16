Armando Ortiz, who owns the Real Hacienda Mexican Restaurants at 4820 Frederica St. and 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, is about to open a new eatery — Latinus 1 Stop — in the former Wasabi Express location in the strip center at 636 Southtown Blvd., in front of Walmart.
It’s the same strip center where Real Hacienda began in 2003.
If all goes well, Ortiz said, he hopes to open this weekend.
But if there are delays, he’s pretty sure it will open just after Thanksgiving.
“We started working on this in May,” Ortiz said Monday. “We were hoping for an August opening then.”
He said Latinus 1 Stop will be an ice cream parlor with “very tropical flavors” of ice cream.
“It will have traditional ice cream flavors as well,” Ortiz said. “But our focus will be on wild and tropical flavors.”
Latinus 1 Stop will be more than an ice cream parlor though.
Ortiz said he will have a tortilla machine and sell warm tortillas there.
And he’ll have a Mexican bakery in the building, baking sweet bread and other Mexican breads.
And there will be a ranchero-style rotisserie, cooking chicken.
“It’s a little bit different from other rotisseries,” Ortiz said. “It cooks differently. Nobody else in town has it.”
And if that’s not enough, he said he plans to have street tacos available at Latinus 1 Stop as well.
Ortiz is hoping to attract the Hispanic community to Latinus 1 Stop, as well as the rest of the community.
He came to Owensboro in 1996 to open a Mexican restaurant.
In January of that year, Paco’s, a restaurant that specialized in Mexican and Italian cooking at 4545 Frederica St., closed after four years.
Ortiz took over the lease for a restaurant he called La Fiesta.
In 2003, when the owners decided to raze that building and build a stand-alone Denny’s there, Ortiz closed La Fiesta and opened his first Real Hacienda at 636 Southtown Blvd.
Anticipating the coming boom on Kentucky 54, he opened a second location in 2005 at 3118 Alvey Park Drive.
He moved that restaurant to 3023 Highland Pointe Drive in 2010.
And now, he’s celebrating 25 years in the Owensboro restaurant community by adding a third food service location in town.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
