Shannon Meyer was appointed one of Daviess District Court’s three judges in January by Gov. Andy Beshear. Before then, Meyer spent more than 20 years as a prosecutor in the Daviess County Clerk’s office.
District judges hear misdemeanor criminal cases, small claims, traffic cases, probate and preside over juvenile court.
Meyer said she works to provide fairness to people before the bench.
“Being fair includes listening to all parties,” Meyer said. “I have to be courteous to folks who are frustrated in the system.
“You have to bring experience to the bench with you. My experience includes being a prosecutor for 21 years. My experience has been invaluable.”
Meyer said she works to explain what is happening to those who come before her on the bench.
“I have been surprised at the opportunities I’ve had to educate people about the judicial system,” she said. “I give people respect in my court, but I ask them to give me respect and respect the judicial process itself.”
Meyer said she helps move the court process along by taking the bench early on arraignment days and by reviewing files and signing orders in other cases when there is a pause between hearings.
District court has a large docket, particularly on traffic court days. Meyer said there are ways to help expedite the process.
“I’m not opposed to having court in nontraditional hours,” she said. That would help prevent people being forced to “take a whole day off for a traffic ticket.
“I review each and every file before the hearing. They should expect the judge has looked at their file before I call their case.”
Meyer said a District judge should “decide cases on the facts and the law, period, without bias or personal beliefs being interjected into the outcome.”
Meyer said: “I have enjoyed every bit of my legal career, but it wasn’t until I took the bench that I said, ‘This is what I was meant to be.’
“I so want to make clear to this community that I’m passionate about Owensboro and Daviess County. I chose Owensboro as my home. This is my home, and serving the folks in my hometown is a real privilege.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
