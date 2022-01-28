On Thursday afternoon, Shannon Meyer placed her hand on a family bible in front of a full courtroom at the Holbrook Judicial Center and took the oath of office to become Daviess County’s newest district judge.
Meyer was sworn in by her great-aunt, state Court of Appeals Judge Sara Walter Combs. When Meyer was considering going to law school, Combs gave Meyer some advice.
“I said, ‘Oh, I think you’ll love it. Do it,’ ” Combs said after Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony. The role of a judge, Combs said, is to “follow the law, and do what’s good for people.”
Meyer, who spent 21 years as a prosecutor with the Daviess County Attorney’s office, along with having a private practice, will take the bench for the first time Friday, Jan. 28.
District Court handles misdemeanor criminal offenses, traffic violations, small claims, probate and juvenile cases. Felony criminal cases are first heard in District Court.
Meyer said she is nervous about taking the bench for the first time.
“Of course I’m nervous,” she said. “My great uncle (Bert Combs) was governor of Kentucky and was on the Court of Appeals. He said, ‘Of course I (get nervous in court). The day I don’t is the day I stop (practicing law).’ I feel the same way.”
Meyer said being nervous about the cases before the court “means you’re giving the matter the respect it deserves. You get nervous about the things that are important to you.”
Meyer was appointed to the bench by Gov. Andy Beshear. She will preside over Daviess District Court, Division III. Meyer is replacing Daniel “Nick” Burlew II, who retired on Dec. 1.
Meyer, in her address to the full courtroom, thanked former County Attorney Bob Kirtley — who hired her as a prosecutor — and current County Attorney Claud Porter.
“Thank you for your continued belief in me,” Meyer said.
She said the work environment in Porter’s office “led me here today.”
Meyer will run for the office in the November election. Meyer said after the ceremony that she wants to use her position as judge to help the people who come before the court.
“I want them to make good choices,” she said. “The fact that they are in front of me means they have not. I want them to feel the opportunity (to make changes) and take advantage of it.
“If they don’t, I can be the strong disciplinarian they need.”
In her remarks to the crowd, Meyer said she would treat people in her court with dignity.
“I am here to serve you, and I will do that with the utmost respect that everyone deserves,” she said.
Combs said Meyer “has a lot to give” as a judge.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
