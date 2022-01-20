Shannon Meyer, an assistant county attorney with the Davies County Attorney’s office and an attorney in private practice, has been appointed as the county’s newest district judge.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the appointment Tuesday. Meyer will preside over District Court Division III. She is replacing former District Judge Daniel “Nick” Burlew II, who retired last year.
Meyer has been a prosecutor for County Attorney Claud Porter’s office for more than 20 years. She has also been a private attorney focused on family law and adoptions, including international adoptions.
Meyer was one of three finalists sent to Beshear for consideration. Because Burlew retired before the end of his term, Meyer will serve by appointment until she runs for the office in the November election.
“I was in Frankfort yesterday meeting with the governor,” Meyer said Wednesday afternoon.
Meyer said she was “thrilled” with the appointment and is running for the office in the fall.
District Court handles misdemeanor crimes, traffic violations, small claims, probate and juvenile court. Felony crimes are first heard in District Court, with judges hearing evidence and deciding whether to move the case to Circuit Court.
Meyer said her work as a prosecutor in the county attorney’s office convinced her “I wanted to be part of the District Court system.”
“With District Court, there’s an opportunity for Daviess Countians to ... make changes in their lives and be the best person they can be,” Meyer said. “If they choose that opportunity, I’m happy to be a part of that.”
Meyer said she has worked with people who became better people because officials in District Court intervened in their lives. Meyer recalled the case of a defendant who received substance abuse treatment through the court and rebuilt his life and relationships.
“He thanked us, and I thought, ‘if I can be a small part of that, I’m all in,’ ” Meyer said. “My main responsibility is to run a fair and efficient courtroom. I owe a high level of respect for anyone who comes into my courtroom.”
Porter, who was Meyer’s boss, said: “I think she can do the things a judge needs to do, which is look at things fairly, remain even-tempered and control a courtroom. If you can do those things, the rest will come right along.”
Meyer is scheduled to be sworn in next Thursday.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
