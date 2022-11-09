Daviess District Judge Shannon Meyer, who was appointed judge in January by Gov. Andy Beshear, won a full term of office Tuesday night.

Meyer defeated J. Nick Payne, an assistant Daviess commonwealth’s attorney, with Meyer receiving 13,511 votes, or 55% of the vote. Payne received 11,053 votes.

