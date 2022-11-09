Daviess District Judge Shannon Meyer, who was appointed judge in January by Gov. Andy Beshear, won a full term of office Tuesday night.
Meyer defeated J. Nick Payne, an assistant Daviess commonwealth’s attorney, with Meyer receiving 13,511 votes, or 55% of the vote. Payne received 11,053 votes.
“I am incredibly humbled and so incredibly grateful to serve a full term,” Meyer said.
As district judge, Meyer hears misdemeanor criminal cases, traffic cases, small claims disputes and other civil matters. Felony criminal cases also begin in District Court.
When asked what she attributed Tuesday’s outcome to, Meyer said, “hard work.”
“I think we knocked on almost 3,500 doors,” Meyer said.
But Meyer said she believes her composure on the district court bench also helped her campaign.
“The way I conduct myself on the bench, I think the reputation got around that I was doing a good job,” Meyer said.
Payne could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Meyer said she works to treat people who come before the court with compassion.
“I’m patient and I listen and I’m kind,” Meyer said. “I’m really proud of what I’ve done this year, and I’m thankful to be able to continue to do it.
“I have a docket that starts at 8:30 a.m.” Wednesday morning, Meyer said.
