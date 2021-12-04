The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Anthony F. Steward, 38, of Henderson was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• David L. Simons, 31, of the 4000 block of Park Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Chadwick J. Evans, 42, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), possession of synthetic drugs (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia (firearm enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Derrick V. Douglas, 34, of the 300 block of Elm Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Ronald P. Dukes, 62, of the 1000 block of Worthington Road was charged Friday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and tampering with physical evidence.
• Hailey McGehee, 19, of the 3700 block of Winchester Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• William G. Phelps, 31, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A log splitter and an oxygen acetylene tank worth $1,500 were reported stolen in a burglary in the 1400 block of West Seventh Street. The incident occurred sometime between Nov. 23, and Dec. 1.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday on Kentucky 54 near Highland Pointe Drive. They were a pickup truck driven by Jeremy W. Wingfield, 37, of Utica and pickup truck driven by James D. Dowell, 44, of Hawesville. Wingfield was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Friday in good condition.
