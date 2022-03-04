The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Danny R. Murphy, 60, of Utica was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terry W. Bell, 57, of the 800 block of Clay Street was charged Wednesday with trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Mitchell M. McGuire, 25, of the 3600 block of Arlington Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A wood splitter was reported stolen Wednesday in the 11900 block of Kentucky 951.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.