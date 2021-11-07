The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jose Bartolon-Lopez, 29, of the 600 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Trent Cronin, 31, of Tell City was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Michael A. McCoy, 23, of the 1400 block of West First Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Davarius D. Mimmis, 23, of Hopkinsville was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Kevin G. Profitt, 58, of the 2000 block of West Fifth Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Darren R. Simpson, 28, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nathaniel L. Trader, 47, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Tony L. Vansickle, 44, of Utica, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher M. Brackett, 31, of the 4200 block of Harbor Hills Trace was charged Friday with first-degree strangulation.
• Donna C. Thompson, 54, of the 1300 block of West Wayside Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Meaghan A. Barnes, 33, of Madisonville was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
