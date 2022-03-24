Last Monday saw the opening of another new business to grace the city of Calhoun.
Mi Pueblito, a Mexican restaurant located at the former home of The Farmhouse at 220 Kentucky Highway 81 N, held its grand opening on March 14 with immediate outpour from the community.
“We are really thankful for everybody coming out and supporting us,” said part-owner Sulie Villanueva. “We’re doing good, and we’ve gotten great compliments and support from everybody; so we’re really thankful.”
Villanueva, who owns the restaurant with her husband Edilmar Villanueva, along with his nephew Yeiri and his wife Sandra, said that they found the space about a month ago and were keen on moving things along rather quickly.
They were helped by the facility’s layout and appliances that were already inside, making the transition rather easy.
“It was kind of (like) the Lord opened the doors and we didn’t say no,” Villanueva said. “(We) added a few things (but) a lot of things they already had here but of course we didn’t need all the equipment and all of the things we had, so that helped a lot. It was already set up so we put our touch on it a little bit.”
Villanueva said that she and her husband have another restaurant, Los Nopales Méxican Grill in Lewisport, which opened last October. They are also part owners of El Molcajete Mexican Cuisine in Owensboro.
Villanueva said she has personal ties to McLean County, with Villanueva’s late grandmother being originally from Rumsey.
“I’m very familiar. I always drove through,” Villanueva said. “I wish that she could still be here to come and eat ….”
Family is also an integral part of the business.
“(In) this family, everybody knows how to cook and they all have the talent for it,” Villanueva said. “Everybody’s family. Everybody’s helping to pitch in. …I’m really thankful that my husband would have the interest and want to bless them to be able to be more successful and help, because not everybody will give people opportunities.”
While the menu includes familiar Mexican favorites from burritos, chimichangas and fried ice cream, Villanueva highlights a taco with their specialized family recipe “Villanueva meat,” or seasoned brisket is what sets them apart from competitors.
They also have their own taco truck Taqueria La Bendicion De Dios that is planned to be up and running once the grand opening fever calms down.
While carry out has been popular, Villanueva has observed more people coming to dine in-person.
When opening day arrived, Villanueva admitted that they did not expect a large amount of people to come out as they did, but the support has kept them “excited and thankful” for their new venture.
“We just love to give a family atmosphere and a nice place to come and enjoy,” Villanueva said. “I really like that it’s a small town and everybody knows each other. It’s nice to be able to be together and recognize people. …It’s a nice knit community.”
Mi Pueblito is open 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact Mi Pueblito at 270-499-5008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.