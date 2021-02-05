Madisonville’s summer concert series is back on the schedule — albeit with a different format as headliners like Brett Michaels and En Vogue are set to perform over the July 4th weekend at City Park.
The acts and changes were confirmed after a special called meeting of the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board Wednesday.
Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz said the budget for the event would still be $4,000 under the budgeted $376,000 with $104,000 going toward The Eric Group that works with booking the artists, $27,000 for booking fees, $209,000 for artist fees and $36,000 in city expenses.
Lutz said the city did have issues finding a date in the fall that all the artists could make work, which forced the move to July 2-4.
Following the meeting, the board confirmed performers Brett Michaels for Friday July 2, En Vogue for Saturday July 3 and for Praise in the Park on Sunday July 4, the headliner will be Zach Williams.
This option was also chosen so that opening acts — including local or regional performers — could be added at a later date.
Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board Chair Adam Townsend said that the city has already started brainstorming for possible openers, but none have been confirmed yet.
Townsend said he hopes local artists will be utilized.
“If they do add another type of headliner on that Saturday, we could find a local artist in between these acts so that we can promote our local bands who have been struggling throughout this time,” he said.
In January, The Eric Group ultimately said there were two choices for the city — either cancel the series or make the show a pod event grouping people together.
Another change that will happen this year is that the concerts cannot be in downtown, according to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
“All concerts will have to be at the City Park in order to properly socially distance the pods,” said Cotton.
Lutz said that each pod would be 10 feet by 10 feet, with a six-foot area radius that would allow four people to be in each pod, and said the square footage at City Park would allow for 2,000 pods to be at the concerts.
