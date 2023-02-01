The new Michaels arts and crafts store is already open in Towne Square North.
But the company says its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday will be a chance to show the community its “new sleeker, simpler” format.
The ribbon-cutting is at 9 a.m., followed by free family crafts, demonstrations, gift card giveaways, face paintings and raffles, a news release said.
Michaels calls itself “the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts and home décor in North America.”
The company said the Owensboro store is “a sleeker, simpler Michaels featuring self-checkout registers, a Michaels Custom Framing center and a curated assortment of the most popular supplies and componentry across arts, crafts, framing, floral, kids’ crafts, DIY, yarn, beading and scrapbooking.”
Rebecca Braun is the store manager.
The company said it plans to open several new stores with “this updated format featuring self-service ‘Buy Online Pick-Up In Store’ and curbside pick-up.”
People who attend the grand opening can sign up for Michaels Rewards at checkout to begin earning 3% back in rewards on every purchase and 6% back for those who spend $300 or more in a year.
Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer, said in a news release, “At Michaels, our mission is to empower every maker to bring their creative dreams to life.”
Makers are the craftspeople who buy their supplies at Michaels.
“Getting closer to our makers allows us to provide them with not only a destination to shop but also a place to get inspired,” Buchanan said. “We’re proud to be bringing even more of that inspiration to the already creative community of Owensboro.”
The company has 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada.
It began renovating the 22,620-square-foot former Books-A-Million location in Towne Square North last fall.
In 1985, Walmart moved into that space in Towne Square North.
It moved in 1992 to its current location, and four years later Books-A-Million moved in.
Ironically, Hobby Lobby, one of Michaels’ prime competitors, moved out of Towne Square North in 2018 to a new location in Gateway Commons.
