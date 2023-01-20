The Micro Wrestling Federation, “a full-scale, WWE-type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall,” will be in action starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Owensboro Convention Center for its all-ages show.
The company was founded in 2000 by a wrestler who was putting on about 20 to 25 shows a year, according to owner Jack Darrell.
Darrell, who had experience as a promoter, booked him about 40 shows in the first four months of 2008, and he was like, “ ‘Woah, I can’t go on the road. I have a normal job ….’ So I bought the company from him, and here we are today.”
Since taking over the organization in 2008, Darrell said the expansion to a wider audience has been “ridiculous” — in a good way.
“It’s been sick,” he said. “Last year, we did 425 shows between two groups. Not only do we have a roadshow, but we have a second part-time roadshow ….”
Additionally, the federation has its own location — the Microtorium — in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which Darrell said is an ideal place to attract new fans and has helped the organization become “by far the largest wrestling company for little people in the world.”
“...It’s known for Dollywood. There’s 10 to 14 million tourists a year that visit the place,” he said.
For the first time in the organization’s history, MWF has been able to touch down in Kentucky, and made its debut Wednesday at Bush’s Saloon & Dance Hall in Glasgow.
As of Wednesday, Darrell said the first three shows in Kentucky were “completely sold out,” while the Owensboro event is nearing capacity.
“I just had to get a bigger room because we sold so many tickets,” he said. “I would imagine by Saturday that show will be sold out as well.”
The event will include two single matches, along with the “Micro Brawl” and the “Micro Rumble.”
Darrell said the show will be complete with “nonstop action” and that people don’t have to be wrestling fans to enjoy what the athletes have to offer.
“It’s crazy, because I’ll do a show and I’ll say, ‘Hey, how many of you guys out there watch WWE religiously?’ and barely anybody raises their hands,” he said. “Our true fans are not wrestling demographic fans; our true fans are just everybody who is inquisitive when it comes to little people.”
Darrell said people will be surprised by what they will see.
“I think people don’t have any idea what to expect when they go to see this,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I believe they’re all going to come in and get some laughs …, but they come in … and they’re shocked with the athletic ability on some of these guys.
“There’s other wrestling companies out there like ours, and they have one or two decent guys. But as far as the talent is concerned, nobody has the scope of the talent like we do over here.
“There won’t be one person who walks away dissatisfied.”
Tickets are available online at microwrestling.com.
