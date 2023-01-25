Noble Midkiff, a longtime Ohio County educator and World War II veteran, died Friday at 103.
The funeral is scheduled for 11 a. m. Saturday at Whitesville Christian Church with burial in Owensboro’s Rosehill Cemetery.
“Not many people live to 103,” his “baby sister” Markley Freer said.
But longevity runs in their family, she said.
“I’m the baby, and I’m 86,” Freer said. “One of my brothers lived to 97, one to 98 1/2, one to 89 and my sister, Esther McCoy, will be 90 in February.”
Midkiff lived on the family farm, not far from the home he was born in on Aug. 30, 1919.
He was drafted in 1942 and served nearly three years in World War II.
Midkiff was wounded in action, suffered a knee injury and took shrapnel to his head that remained there the rest of his life.
“I’m not a hero. I’m a lucky survivor,” Midkiff told a reporter last year. “The heroes are the 405,399 men and women killed in combat.”
When he came home, he taught in the Ohio County School system for 16 years, served as principal of Fordsville High School from 1962 until 1970 and worked in the central office from 1970 until his retirement in 1975.
He taught at Sorgho in 1941-42 and for another year after the war.
Midkiff also farmed tobacco and showed horses.
He also played acoustic guitar in a bluegrass band with his brothers.
Midkiff and his wife, Ada, were married for more than 62 years before she died in 2004.
Last year, he told a reporter, “I just want to be remembered as the little man beside the road who tried to be a friend to man.”
