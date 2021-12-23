Midtown Music is in the process of moving into a new home.
The store, formally at 2125 Triplett St., announced Dec. 14 that it was moving to 229 Williamsburg Square, next to The Cupcakery and Classic Fur LLC.
Owner Drew Aud opened up shop in November 2019 and is looking to expand the business with the new location.
“This was a really, really good starter spot for us,” said Aud of the Triplett Street location. “The new location, in my opinion, is a better spot all around (in terms of) visibility.”
Aud said that the new location will be similar to the size of the soon-to-be former 2,500-square-foot location, but that the layout of the space will be “a tad different,” with more of a individualized approach as opposed to a wide-open room.
“ ... It’s laid out a heck of a lot better … ,” Aud said. “With that new location, we will be able to be a lot more efficient in what we want to get done and the business that we need to tend to.”
One of those parts of the business that he tends to focus on are people improving their musical chops.
“We also got a really, really accommodating area for lessons and students and parents of students,” Aud said. “It’s going to have a completely different vibe to it. In my opinion, it’s going to be a lot better situation for everybody.”
Aud closed the store for about 10 to 11 weeks in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, roughly three months after having his grand opening as a first-time business owner.
Since then, things have been on the up and up, despite some small obstacles.
“...With more and more things opening (back) up, it has started to pick up, which is good; we’re happy for that,” Aud said. “...This year has been a struggle, for more than one reason, as far as inventory (and) being able to get things. This year has been very difficult, but we’re starting to see things pick back up.”
Though Aud knows that the traffic flow may not be as high at the new location, he is optimistic that a influx of customers won’t be hard to find.
“...Being in a plaza with several retail stores … people are there to shop anyhow. So, that’s going to be good for us,” Aud said. “...Just in moving, we’ve already seen folks come by and show interest and (have been) looking around. … Our parking situation is a lot better. All in all, I think it’s going to be a win-win for everybody.”
While the new facility started welcoming customers to their soft opening stages that began Wednesday, Aud said that an official grand opening date is “up in the air” but will be announced soon.
For more information and updates on the grand opening, visit facebook.com/Midtownmusicowensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.