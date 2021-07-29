When Mile Wide Beer Company opened its Owensboro Taproom at 119 E. Second St. on Nov. 13, it wasn’t able to serve meals.
But that will all change next week.
Palmer Dempsey, the taproom manager, said that he plans three soft openings for the dining experience next week and will then begin serving food at night full time.
If there is enough demand, he said, the taproom will add lunches in the future.
The building is so narrow that it would cost about $80,000 to retrofit it for indoor cooking, Dempsey said.
So Mile Wide plans to use a smoker outside.
“We won’t have Owensboro-style barbecue,” Dempsey said. “It will be more Texas-style. Nobody else here is doing that.”
A new dinner special will be released in conjunction with each new beer release, he said.
And that happens almost weekly, Dempsey said.
Mile Wide has club members who get to sample the beer and the food a day before the general public.
Dempsey said the taproom has offered barbecue to patrons a few times in the past to experiment and “it’s gone over phenomenally.”
The menu will include such things as smoked chicken wraps, pimento BLTs and made-to-order fresh pork rinds “that are still crackling in front of you,” he said.
Palmer said Mile Wide will also have a children’s menu that will include such things as mac and cheese and hot dogs.
“We allow children inside,” he said. “We’re not a bar. We’re a brewery and our license allows children to come inside.”
But minors have to be accompanied by an adult.
Mile Wide can seat 125 people inside and it has outdoor seating as well.
The taproom is open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Mile Wide is one of two breweries in Owensboro.
The other is Brew Bridge Brewery, 800 W. Second St.
A third, Goodwood Brewing Co., plans to open at Veterans Boulevard and Frederica Street around the first of the year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.