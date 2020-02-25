Owensboro hasn’t had a brewery for the past 117 years.
But by the end of the year, it could have two.
Scott Shreffler, one of four partners in Louisville’s Mile Wide Beer Co., said that 4-year-company hopes to open a taproom and brewery in the former CYO Brewing location at 119 E. Second St. before the end of 2020.
“The date is still up in the air,” he said Monday. “We still have to get our federal and state brewing licenses. That could take four to five months — or longer.”
It took Drew Mitchell, CYO’s owner, nearly five years to get his federal brewing license, which he secured in October.
But he closed the business in December before he secured his state license.
Shreffler said Mile Wide has an agreement to purchase Mitchell’s two-barrel brewhouse and other equipment, once it secures the needed licenses.
“We will bring a lot of our beer from Louisville,” he said. “And we’ll try some specialty beers down there.”
The company’s Louisville brewery has a 15-barrel brewhouse — more than seven times larger than the one they will operate here.
Shreffler said that last year Mile Wide was looking for other cities to open a satellite operation in.
They first looked at Owensboro, he said, because there isn’t a brewery here.
And Kyle Travares, the brewmaster, is a Henderson native and is familiar with Owensboro, Shreffler said.
When CYO closed in December, he said, the company decided it was time to begin working to get a brewery in that location.
Shreffler said Mile Wide will offer food for lunch and dinner, “but we haven’t decided what style it will be yet.”
He said the brewery will likely start with a staff of eight to 10 people and may add more when it gets involved with Friday After 5 and events like the International Bar-B-Q Festival.
Last week, David Haynes, Max Garvin and their brewmaster, Will Johnson, said they hope to open Brew Bridge, Owensboro’s first brewery in more than a century, in late March at 800 W. Second St.
They have their federal license and have to wait until everything is ready to go to get the state to sign off on that license, Haynes said.
The Kentucky Guild of Brewers lists 46 breweries in the state today.
The Washington Post reported recently, “With more than 6,300 breweries operating in the United States in 2017, small and independent brewers represented nearly 13% of the market share by volume of the overall beer industry. Craft brewers produced 25.4 million barrels in 2017, with an estimated $26 billion retail value, according to the Brewers Association.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.