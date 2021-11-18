Louisville-based Mile Wide Beer Co. announced this week that it will close its Owensboro taproom, 119 E. Second St., at the close of business on Nov. 28.
“Unfortunately, we were just never able to financially recover from the setbacks that COVID dealt us in those first six-plus months” after the taproom opened on Nov. 13, 2020, the company said in a Facebook post.
Mile Wide was the city’s second brewery, opening five months after The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St.
And it was a linchpin in the city’s plans as part of the new West Kentucky Brewery Hop.
“We’re disappointed that Mile Wide Beer Co. is closing,” Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Wednesday. “This is a strong reminder that local businesses need your support now more than ever. COVID-19 has caused an enormous amount of lost revenue and continues to negatively impact the tourism economy.”
Convention and visitor bureaus in Beaver Dam, Benton, Bowling Green, Glasgow, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Murray, Owensboro and Paducah joined forces to create the beer trail, which started Oct. 12.
There were 13 craft breweries in nine cities on the trail.
Now, there will be 12.
But Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Spirits has announced plans for a brewpub on the first floor of The Enclave at the corner of Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard early next year.
“We were drawn to Owensboro with the continued growth of the community, and we have always had a great response from the craft beer community in western Kentucky,” Chris Sparks, chief operating officer, said recently. “When we saw the location in Owensboro, we fell in love with the view of the river. We look forward to being part of the community and giving back when we have the opportunity.”
“I was raised on bluegrass music, so having a location across the street from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame is extremely special,” Ted Mitzlaff, Goodwood’s owner and CEO, said of the decision to locate here. “Owensboro is one of the fastest growing cities in Kentucky, and we are excited to be part of this vibrant community.”
The Mile Wide post said, “Being a small business is exhausting work on a good day, and soul-crushing on the bad days. This is one of the bad ones. It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Mile Wide’s Owensboro taproom.
“We signed the lease on the space in late February 2020, mere weeks before the world shut down. We had our grand opening on Nov. 13, only to be met with another COVID-induced shutdown some 10 days later. When things started to open in early summer, we had a glimmer of hope that the corner had been turned. But unfortunately, we were just never able to financially recover from the setbacks that COVID dealt us in those first six-plus months.
“We’d like to thank the city of Owensboro for its help. From day one, literally, everyone we met, from city officials to local business owners, was invested in helping us succeed. It breaks our hearts that we couldn’t make it work.
“We’ll still be in town from time to time for events at some of your favorite bars and restaurants. Until then, take care Owensboro. Cheers!”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.