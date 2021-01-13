Mile Wide creates beer inspired by downtown

Mile Wide Brewery & Taproom, 119 E. Second St., has created a beer inspired by downtown.
“The District Light” will be released at 4 p.m. Thursday, Scott Shreffler, co-founder of Mile Wide Beer Co., said in a news release.
The District is an area of Owensboro where people can carry open alcoholic beverages outside the places they bought them within four blocks of the Ohio River and nearly a mile along it from J.R. Miller Boulevard to as far west as Poplar Street.
Shreffler said the new beer is a 3.5% American light lager.
He said it will be available on draft as well as in 16-ounce cans and four-packs of cans.
Shreffler said, “When we first announced that we were opening a taproom in Owensboro, we heard a lot of folks say that we had to have a light lager of some sort on tap. Being a brewery taproom, having someone else’s beer on tap just didn’t feel right to us. So, we decided to brew our own version of the American Light Lager.”
He said, “What the city has done, in creating The District and investing in downtown Owensboro as a destination, is special. You don’t find areas like this in very many cities. We can’t wait for folks to be able to wander around The District, drinking a District Light.”
The taproom is open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, from 2 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 13, Mile Wide will be teaming with Ben Skiadas from Lure Seafood & Grille to offer weekly dinners from 5 to 9 p.m. — or when the food is gone.
The cost is $10.
Skiadas will be preparing a new dish every Wednesday.
This week’s meal is a risotto with prosciutto and peas.
Dinners are available to go, the announcement says.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
