A bill filed by Owensboro Rep. Suzanne Miles that intends to increase awareness of human trafficking in areas where trafficking is likely to occur was approved Thursday by a Senate committee.
House Bill 2 would allow people convicted of sex offenses involving human trafficking to be placed on the state’s sex offender registry. The bill also would require the posting of educational notices at places such as airports, bus stops and truck stops. The notices would include the state’s human trafficking hotline so people could report suspected trafficking.
Miles, a Republican and a member of the House’s GOP leadership, told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that human trafficking is a growing concern, but “we have a lack of communication in our community on exactly what human trafficking is.”
The notices will be placed “where we have a lot of public travel,” Miles said.
The bill expands the state’s definition of a sex crime to include commercial human trafficking, and defines “criminal sexual activity” as “any sex act for which anything of value is given to, promised to, or received by any person.”
The current definition of criminal sexual activity only includes prostitution, production of obscene material and engaging in a sexual performance.
The bill would also create a definition of “debt bondage,” where a person is forced into labor, with the debtor in control of the victim, with no reasonable expectation as to when the debt would be paid or the length or nature of the labor.
The bill also broadens the definition of “force, fraud or coercion” to include the threat of violence or abduction, destroying or taking a person’s immigration documents or identification, debt bondage, controlling a person’s access to a controlled substance using the victim’s physical or mental impairment against him or her.
Amy Burke, assistant deputy attorney general with Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, said, the bill is “a comprehensive approach” to human trafficking, and lawmakers will have “closed a loophole” in sex offender registration.
Miles said a bill requiring information on human trafficking was passed in 2013, but only required the information be posted at rest stops. Miles’ bill expands where information on human trafficking must be posted.
Sen. Robin Webb, a Grayson Republican, said she had questions as to whether the bill would require people convicted of debt bondage human trafficking to register with the sex offender registry, but she would support the bill.
The committee recommended the bill be placed on the Senate’s consent calendar, which would allow it to be approved without a debate in the full Senate.
