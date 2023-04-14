Owensboro business leaders Billy Joe Miles, Don Penn Moore III and Tommy Thompson were named the 2023 Owensboro Business Hall of Fame Laureates on Thursday afternoon, during Junior Achievement of West Kentucky’s annual Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Moore, Thompson and Miles’ daughters, Debra Seymour and Rep. Suzanne Miles, accepted the awards at the Owensboro Convention Center. The event was sponsored by German American Bank.

